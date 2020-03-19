Nuggets announce member of organization tested positive for coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread rapidly around the globe, the NBA officially has yet another confirmed case.

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets announced that a member of their organization has tested positive for COVID-19. The person experienced symptoms on March 16 and is now in self-isolation and being cared for by team doctors.

The Nuggets are now the fourth NBA team to have had someone test positive for the coronavirus. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first in the league, and he recently said he has been feeling better by the day. Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive, and Detroit Pistons center Christian Wood later became the first known case for a team other than Utah. Then on Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that four players had tested positive, and Kevin Durant revealed publicly that he was among them.

The lack of available tests has been an issue with the coronavirus outbreak, but several NBA teams have been testing players using private resources. That could be why we are seeing so many positive tests in the NBA, as there are likely thousands of other cases across the world that simply have not been diagnosed.