Snoop Dogg perfectly predicted ending to Lakers-Warriors Game 1

Uncle Snoop looked like quite the oracle after the first game of the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers series.

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg went viral this week for somehow perfectly predicting the ending to Tuesday’s Game 1 between the two teams. Snoop, a Southern California native who is a diehard Lakers fan, appeared on First Take earlier in the day on Tuesday and made some interesting comments.

“We gonna be probably doubling Steph [Curry] and somebody else is gonna be open,” said Snoop of the Lakers’ gameplan. “Jordan Poole keep shooting. I like the way you been missing, brother.”

Poole had struggled in the Warriors’ first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, shooting just 9-for-35 (25.7 percent) from three.

[Snoop Dogg] on the Lakers game-plan vs Warriors: “We gonna be doubling Steph and somebody else is gonna be open — Jordan Poole keep shooting I like the way you been missin” pic.twitter.com/yul1IbPizT — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) May 2, 2023

By some inexplicable witchcraft, that is exactly the way that Game 1 ended. The Warriors, on the strength of a late 14-3 spurt, had the chance to tie the game with under 15 seconds left. Steph Curry brought the ball up the court but immediately got double-teamed by the Lakers. He then swung it over to Draymond Green, who found Jordan Poole high above the left wing. Poole then bombed away on a 30-footer … which smashed against the side of the rim, giving the rebound (and the game) to the Lakers.

POOLE DEEP 3 MISSES. LAKERS WIN GAME 1. pic.twitter.com/g1LtkVwvqN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2023

Poole actually hit six three-pointers in Game 1 (on 11 attempts) and was instrumental in the Warriors’ late rally. But opponents will always prefer that Poole, a 33.6 percent three-point shooter this season, takes the shots over Curry and Klay Thompson, especially in a pressure situation.

The Internet had some pretty hilarious reactions to Poole’s miss. But Snoop Dogg speaking it into existence before it even happened probably won the day. It is not the first time that Snoop has had a crystal ball moment with the Lakers either.