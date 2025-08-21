Sophie Cunningham says she was fined by WNBA once again

Sophie Cunningham is quickly becoming the Magic Johnson of the WNBA.

The Indiana Fever guard Cunningham released the latest episode of her “Show Me Something” podcast this week. During the episode, Cunningham revealed that she was once again fined by the WNBA recently.

This time around, Cunningham’s fine stemmed from her remarks on the podcast about Dallas Wings rookie star Paige Bueckers. After a game against Bueckers and the Wings, Cunningham criticized the WNBA officials for supposedly giving Bueckers a favorable whistle.

“I’m officially 3-for-3 on being fined by the WNBA,” said Cunningham. “They didn’t like my comments on Paige Bueckers. I didn’t even say anything bad!”

Here is the clip (but watch out for the bad language).

The fact that the WNBA fined Sophie Cunningham for calling out refs and their whistle for specific players, instead of holding the refs accountable for not doing their job, is exactly what’s wrong with this league. pic.twitter.com/BHfE6vYlQa — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) August 20, 2025

Cunningham is correct that she was already fined by the league twice prior to this latest one. In July, she got fined over a humorous TikTok video mocking the WNBA’s officials. Then earlier this month, Cunningham was fined again over a more direct criticism of the referees on her podcast.

The bad news for Cunningham is that she is now out for the season due to a knee injury suffered over the weekend (video here). But the good news is that she managed to keep her trademark sense of humor over the injury and will continue to provide the entertainment (along with possibly some more fine-worthy comments) on her podcast.