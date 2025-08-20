Sophie Cunningham cracks funny joke amid her bummer injury news

Sophie Cunningham is keeping a good sense of humor despite her rough injury news this week.

The Indiana Fever announced on Tuesday that their veteran guard Cunningham is out for rest of the WNBA season due to a knee injury that she suffered during a game Sunday against the Connecticut Sun. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery though, the team adds.

Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury during our game at Connecticut on Sunday.



in a corresponding move, we have signed guard Shey Peddy to a 7-day hardship contract and released Kyra Lambert.



more info: https://t.co/pazNkkdbG3 pic.twitter.com/vZUNcQc2Dx — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 19, 2025

In an Instagram comment later in the day on Tuesday, Cunningham cracked a funny joke about the news.

“welp, this is really gonna uneven my tan smh,” Cunningham wrote along with a facepalm emoji.

The 29-year-old Cunningham was injured during Sunday’s game when Sun guard Bria Hartley crashed into her knee on a drive to the basket (video here). Cunningham’s sister Lindsey later issued a public criticism of the WNBA’s officials for failing to protect Sophie on the play.

But Cunningham, who finishes the year with averages of 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game for the Fever, is at least looking on the bright side of things (or perhaps more accurately, the tan side). With Indiana star teammate Caitlin Clark having ridiculed Cunningham over her tan before, Cunningham now finds herself with some extra time to work on it.