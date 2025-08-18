Sophie Cunningham’s sister calls out WNBA officials

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has not been shy about criticizing WNBA officials, and that trait seems to run in the family.

Cunningham’s sister Lindsey had a critical message for the WNBA after Sophie was injured during the second quarter of the Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Lindsey Cunningham wrote on X that the league was “pathetic” for “fining players for commenting on your poor officiating” instead of “hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes.”

.@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you .@sophaller 🙏🏼❤️ — Lindsey Cunningham (@Lbreezzyy) August 17, 2025

Sophie Cunningham suffered a knee injury when Connecticut’s Bria Hartley drove into her knee while trying to get to the basket. Critics felt that Hartley dove into Cunningham’s knee instead of making a basketball play.

this is the play where sophie got injured https://t.co/hLjcNxn4Q0 pic.twitter.com/Btbq6PkLPu — cc akgae (@clrkszn) August 17, 2025

Cunningham was in significant pain and had to be helped off the court.

Cunningham is frequently critical of WNBA officiating and has already received multiple fines this season for it. Presumably, her sister’s commentary will not cost her any money, but one has to be wonder if Sophie’s thoughts are the same.

The Fever came from behind to beat Connecticut 99-93 in overtime on Sunday. The win moved them to 19-16 on the year and back into sixth place in the standings.