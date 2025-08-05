Sophie Cunningham was fined by WNBA for her podcast comments

Sophie Cunningham has once again run afoul of the WNBA, this time with comments she made on her new podcast.

The second episode of Cunningham’s “Show Me Something” podcast was released Tuesday, and in it, the Indiana Fever guard admitted she had been fined for comments she made about the referees during the first episode.

“The WNBA fined me $1,500. I’m like, this is just the beginning. You’re kidding,” Cunningham said. “They email our GM, and she pulls me aside and goes ‘come here Soph, I have to talk to you.’ This was in front of everybody, and I was like, ‘what did I do now?’ She just smiles and goes ‘hey, they’re going to fine you again.’

“I even told (the referees) that their job was hard. I said that I would not be good at it. Look at the whole picture. What are we doing?”

Cunningham made headlines in the first episode for comments she made about teammate Caitlin Clark. However, that is not what she was fined over.

At this point, Cunningham is pretty used to WNBA discipline. She was even fined for a joking comment she made about some referees in a recent TikTok video.

The added attention comes from Cunningham taking it upon herself to act as Clark’s enforcer, which has led to her popularity soaring. Apparently, that also comes with some added scrutiny from the league office.