Former Spurs legend could succeed Gregg Popovich as head coach?

After over 25 years as coach of the San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich’s successor could be someone who played for him for 16 of those years.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Friday that retired Spurs great Manu Ginobili has surfaced as a candidate to succeed Popovich. Ginobili recently returned to the Spurs as a special advisor to basketball operations.

“If there’s a former player who has the basketball IQ and the EQ to do it, it’s Manu,” Fischer quoted a veteran executive with knowledge of San Antonio as saying.

While Fischer adds that the Spurs may not choose a head coach with zero experience on the bench, he also notes that the similarly-inexperienced Steve Nash was chosen to lead the Brookly Nets.

Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy and ex-Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown are also mentioned as candidates. The same goes for another Spurs great in Tim Duncan (though few believe he has any desire to pursue a head coaching career). Meanwhile, Spurs assistant Becky Hammon will likely receive her fair chance at the job as well, Fischer adds.

The 72-year-old Popovich, who has coached the team since 1996, might actually stay on to coach for a bit longer than expected. But for Ginobili’s part, he seems to have a lot of believers in his ability as a potential coach.