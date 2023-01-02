 Skip to main content
Spurs rookie’s unusual free throw strategy is already paying off

January 2, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jeremy Sochan in a draft suit

Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jeremy Sochan (Baylor) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number nine overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It may not look all that pretty, but Jeremy Sochan is getting himself buckets at the free throw line.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie went viral last month for his bizarre-looking free throw form. After struggling immensely at the line over the first several weeks of his NBA career, Sochan decided to start shooting free throws one-handed. You can see a video of Sochan’s form here.

Though a garbage can aesthetically, Sochan’s strategy has actually produced some staggering results. He first debuted the one-handed free throw during the Spurs’ game against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 16. Before that point, Sochan was shooting a wretched 45.8 percent from the line on the season. Since busting out the one-hander though, he is sinking a very respectable 70.4 percent of his free throws (over seven total games).

The 19-year-old Sochan has also impressed many with his energy, defensive ceiling, and playmaking ability for a 6-foot-9 forward. As for the one-handed foul shot, it is not the only weird strategy that is working in the NBA lately.

Jeremy SochanSan Antonio Spurs
