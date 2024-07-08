Steph Curry addresses harsh reality of Klay Thompson leaving Warriors

The news of Klay Thompson’s departure from the Golden State Warriors hasn’t fully sunk in yet for a handful of people — Steph Curry included.

Curry was among the NBA stars present for Team USA basketball’s training camp in Las Vegas, Nev. in preparation for the the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While in Las Vegas, Curry and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sat down for an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews. Curry was asked to share his thoughts on Thompson leaving the team for the Dallas Mavericks.

The 2-time NBA MVP expressed his regret about the duo splitting apart. A somber Curry also acknowledged that the move eventually became necessary for Thompson, who Curry seemed to imply had slowly lost his enjoyment of the sport.

“We would have loved to maintain the core and finish out together,” said Curry.

“But we obviously understand the league and things change. Having Klay head on to Dallas, it’s tough. It’s something I never imagined would be a reality, but you want him to be happy. You want him to be able to enjoy the game of basketball.”

Steph Curry addresses Klay Thompson’s departure from GSW: “We would have loved to maintain the core and finish out together …having Klay head on to Dallas — it’s tough. It’s something I never imagined would be a reality, but you want him to be happy.” New for @SportsCenter: pic.twitter.com/Fay0XckCxo — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 8, 2024

Curry and Thompson have been together since the 2011-12 season. The two shared 13 seasons, 6 NBA Finals appearances, and 4 championships during their time together.

Thompson was still relatively productive last season. The 34-year-old was Golden State’s second-leading scorer averaging 17.9 points per game.

But Thompson’s efficiency and defense have taken a dive over the last few seasons. Klay shot just 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc in the 2023-24 campaign. The former lockdown defender has also turned into a defensive liability after his athleticism got sapped by major injuries in the past.

Curry will likely need some time to adjust to seeing Thompson in his new Mavericks jersey next season.