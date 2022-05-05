Stephon Marbury has warning for Stephen A. Smith

Stephon Marbury is going after Stephen A. Smith again, this time with a bit more ominous comments.

The retired former NBA All-Star Marbury targeted the ESPN personality Smith in a tweet on Wednesday. Marbury responded to a fan’s suggestion that Smith might soon be in for the Will Smith-Chris Rock treatment and wrote, “It’s coming.”

It’s coming https://t.co/tEnWKFvq9f — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) May 4, 2022

The beef between Marbury and Smith heated up this week when the former took exception to critical comments made by the latter about Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. As part of a fiery response, Marbury called out Smith for being “loud and obnoxious.”

On one hand, Smith has been playing his pot-stirring, caps-lock character on TV for many years now. But Marbury seems to be echoing the popular sentiment that the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident at this year’s Oscars has emboldened people to confront celebrities. In just the last month alone, we have seen several notable altercations involving prominent names like Dave Chappelle and also Mike Tyson (video here).

Smith is one of ESPN’s highest-paid, highest-exposure personalities, so he will not be changing his shtick any time soon. But Marbury is suggesting here that Smith runs the risk of eventually getting Fresh Prince’d.