Steve Kerr addresses the 1 big mystery question surrounding Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have a massive decision to make as the 2023-24 season draws closer. It stands six feet tall and goes by the name of Chris Paul.

The Warriors traded away their former sixth man Jordan Poole in exchange for the 12-time All-Star this offseason.

Poole played a decent chunk of his games off the bench for Golden State. He would often join the starting lineup when injuries inevitably occurred.

Chris Paul has played in 1,214 NBA games in his career and has started in every single one of them. There were reports that Paul would continue to start in Steve Kerr’s rotation.

The Warriors head coach was asked by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater about CP3’s status as a potential starter. Kerr’s response to the question appears much less certain than was previously reported.

“I haven’t decided yet what we’re going to do. I want to see different combinations and take a look,” said Kerr.

“If this is going to work, then everybody has to embrace it regardless of who’s starting and who’s not. It only works if the whole team buys in.”

Steve Kerr still hasn’t decided whether Chris Paul will start. He said the Warriors will look at various lineup combinations during camp. “If this is going to work, everyone is going to have to embrace it regardless of who starts.” Full detailed Kerr response. pic.twitter.com/UtdyQKEms8 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 25, 2023

Kerr noted that the team virtually has six starters. Paul joins a Warriors squad with a set starting unit featuring Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney.

Kerr stated that no matter who starts for the Warriors, all six players will be receiving heavy playing time.