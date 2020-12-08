Steve Kerr: Games without fans will be ‘weird’

Steve Kerr will be experiencing something unusual when the NBA season begins later this month.

For the first time, the Golden State Warriors will be playing games without fans in attendance. You may recall that the Warriors had the worst record in the NBA last year and did not qualify for the Orlando restart, where teams played fan-less games.

Kerr spoke with the media on Tuesday and said it would be “weird” playing without fans. He acknowledged how much the Warriors get energy from their fans.

Kerr "But this is the reality of life in 2020. So we'll get out there, compete. We'll be ready to roll. And we can't wait to get our fans back whenever that is." No team thrived off crowd energy more than Warriors over years. It's going to be interesting to see how they adjust. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 8, 2020

San Francisco currently has some harsh lockdown restrictions in place, so there will not be any fans in attendance for games at Chase Center until things change. The team plans to spend $30 million in order to make their arena safe for fans.

Golden State will have No. 2 pick James Wiseman in the mix, though he’s expected to be brought along slowly. Klay Thompson will be out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0