Steve Kerr had hilarious reaction to opponent trash-talking Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr could not help but joke about an opponent’s poor decision to talk smack to Steph Curry on Monday night.

During the third quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Houston Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. of the Rockets tried to get in Curry’s head by staring him down and trash-talking a bit. Take a look at the video.

The move backfired badly though as Curry went on to drop 40 points on the Rockets in an eventual 122-108 victory for the Warriors. 22 of those points came after the trash-talk incident with Porter Jr.

After the game, Kerr was asked about Porter Jr. jawing at Curry.

“I didn’t notice it. But I highly encourage it,” Kerr hilariously replied, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

All of the greats feed off slights and trash talk, especially from opponents. That is exactly what Curry did here as well, dropping a cool 40-piece on Porter Jr’s head after Porter Jr. tried to punk him.

The former MVP Curry had also been in a prolonged shooting slump before facing the Rockets. He entered Monday’s game averaging 21.1 points per contest on 36.9 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three in the month of January. Thus, there is plenty of reason to think that Porter Jr. managed to finally awaken the bear, especially given Curry’s history of making opponents eat their words.