Steve Kerr answers whether Jayson Tatum will play against South Sudan

Jayson Tatum did not play at all in Team USA’s first official game of the Summer Olympics on Sunday, but the Boston Celtics star will soon get his chance to contribute.

Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Monday that Tatum will play when Team USA takes on South Sudan on Wednesday. Kerr said Tatum knew heading into Sunday’s game that the All-Pro could be one of the odd men out and handled it well.

“Jayson will play (on Wednesday),” Kerr said, via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “I’m not gonna answer your next question, which is, ‘If he plays, who doesn’t?’ But we’re gonna need him, and part of this job for me is to keep everybody engaged and ready, because my experience with this is crazy stuff happens.”

Kerr added that dividing playing time is the most difficult part of his job at the Olympics.

“For sure, the hardest part of this job is sitting at least a couple of guys who are world class, some of the very best players on earth,” Kerr said. “On one hand, it makes no sense at all. On the other, I’m asking these guys to just commit to winning one game and then move onto the next one. I have to do the same thing.”

Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton were the only two players to not get on the floor in Sunday’s 110-84 win over Serbia. Many fans were stunned to see Tatum ride the bench, and Kerr’s decision led to some ruthless memes.

The win over Serbia belonged to Kevin Durant, who returned from a calf injury had an incredible game. It would not be a surprise if Tatum has an opportunity to do the same at some point in the tournament.