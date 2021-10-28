Steve Kerr has surprising take on what makes Steph Curry so successful

Stephen Curry is already one of the greatest players in NBA history, and his coach thinks that Curry’s success does not just have to do with what he does on the court.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr appeared this week on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto.” He spoke on Curry, discussing what makes the former MVP so successful.

“I’ve long felt that’s one of Steph secrets to his success, he loves his life,” said Kerr. “He loves his family, he loves his hobbies, his daily existence on the Earth, he just enjoys it so much.

“He’s got so much going for him that it makes everything smoother and more fun for him on the court,” Kerr added about Curry. “I think that’s true for everybody. If you can get things in order and you’re in a comfortable place, you’re going to have more success.”

The three-time champion Curry now has three children with wife Ayesha in what is widely seen as a model NBA family. He also does plenty of cool stuff in his free time like hanging out with Michael Jordan on the golf course.

Curry has continued his success this season, leading Golden State to an NBA-best 4-0 record. While he has obviously put in plenty of hard work behind the scenes, you can’t underestimate the positive impact that an enjoyable life off the court can have on one’s game.

H/T NBA Reddit

Mar 5, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports