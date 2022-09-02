Suns eyeing 1 high-scoring player?

The Phoenix Suns could be bringing some more firepower to the desert.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported this week that the Suns have shown interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Phoenix reached out to the Jazz about Bogdanovic following Utah’s trade of Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland on Thursday, Gambadoro adds.

Bogdanovic, who will make $19.3 million in the final year of his contract next season, averaged a nifty 18.1 points on 38.7 percent shooting from deep last season. At 33 years old, he likely no longer has any utility for a Jazz side that has officially embarked on a full and complete rebuild.

Despite their spectacular playoff implosion last season, the Suns are running it back in 2022-23 after bringing back center Deandre Ayton on a new max contract. Though Bogdanovic is a folding chair on defense, he would do well as a hired gun off the bench for Phoenix, especially next to strong perimeter-stoppers like Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson. Bogdanovic might also be an insurance policy for this other Suns player who looks to be unhappy.