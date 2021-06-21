Suns issue statement on fan behavior following viral fight video

The Phoenix Suns are trying to put a stop to some out-of-control fan behavior after a fight erupted between Suns and Clippers fans following Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

A viral video showed a verbal confrontation between a group of Suns fans and a smaller group of Clippers fans inside Phoenix Suns Arena following Phoenix’s Game 1 win on Sunday. One of the Clippers fans then throws a punch at one of the Suns fans, and mayhem ensues as bystanders cheer for the brawl.

In response, the Suns issued a statement on Monday urging the team’s fans to behave themselves, adding that the team expects Suns fans to “keep their cool off the court.”

Some would argue that the Suns fans weren’t the instigators and were defending themselves. Others will point out that the team helped make a celebrity out of one fan who went viral forhis iconic quote after brawling with Denver Nuggets fans last round, thanks in large part to the efforts of Devin Booker. You could argue that it sort of sends a mixed message.

The Suns and Clippers play Game 2 in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Hopefully everyone will be on their best behavior, because the Suns have definitely had enough of their fans showing up in viral fight videos.