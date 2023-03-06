Taylor Jenkins discusses possible Ja Morant return timetable

Ja Morant will sit out at least two games for the Memphis Grizzlies, but coach Taylor Jenkins suggested Sunday his absence could be a fair bit longer than that.

Morant is away from the Grizzlies after flashing a gun during an Instagram video early Saturday, prompting growing concerns about some of his behavior. The organization initially announced that Morant would miss at least two games, but Jenkins said Sunday that there is no timetable for the guard to return.

Taylor Jenkins says there’s no timeline for when Ja Morant will return. He says that he doesn’t want to go into specifics but says most important thing is Ja is seeking help. Jenkins calls it an “ongoing healing process” and Grizz will support and hold Ja accountable. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 6, 2023

Jenkins understandably declined to discuss specifics, but it would not be a surprise if the Grizzlies have conditions or programs they want Morant to go through before welcoming him back to the team. There is also the issue of potential legal issues and a breach of NBA rules as well.

The Grizzlies have 20 regular season games remaining, including Sunday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Morant has said he will be seeking help, ultimately leaving his situation unclear going forward.