Team USA eyeing champion coach as Gregg Popovich’s replacement?

It is unclear how long Gregg Popovich will continue to coach Team USA, but we may have an idea of who could eventually replace him.

Steve Kerr is considered the favorite to succeed Popovich as the head coach of Team USA, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Erik Spoelstra is another name to watch, but USA Basketball would likely prefer Kerr because he has prior experience with international competition both as a coach and player.

Kerr served as an assistant coach under Popovich at the Tokyo Olympics, where Team USA won a gold medal last month. He also won a gold medal as a player at the 1986 FIBA World Championship, which was the last American men’s senior team comprised of all amateur players.

Popovich is 72 and entering his 26th season as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. There has been talk of the three-time NBA Coach of the Year retiring, but a recent report indicated he could stick around longer than expected.

It’s possible that Popovich could step aside as the coach of Team USA and focus on his remaining time with the Spurs. Though, he certainly seemed to enjoy silencing Team USA’s critics in Tokyo.