Terry Rozier owed massive tax debt to IRS in 2023

More details are emerging about Terry Rozier and his financial situation amid his recent arrest.

The FBI arrested Rozier, Chauncey Billups, and several others last week as part of the bureau’s ongoing illegal gambling investigation. Rozier was accused of faking an injury during a March 2023 game, then sharing the information with co-conspirator Deniro Laster. Rozier’s buddy then allegedly sold the information to bettors.

2023 was also the year Rozier reportedly had trouble paying his taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to county clerk records obtained by ESPN’s Paula Lavigne and David Purdum, Rozier was facing an $8 million federal income tax lien from the IRS.

The lien was filed against Rozier’s property in Broward County, Florida. Such a lien would only be filed once a taxpayer is past due and informed of this via written notices. Per the report, the IRS would have to file a lien release within 30 days after a debt is paid. No such release has been listed on record.

The game in question was a March 23, 2023, matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans. Rozier, then the second-leading scorer on the Hornets, played just 10 minutes before exiting the contest. He finished with just five points, well below his scoring average of 21.1 that season.