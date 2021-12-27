Thunder’s Josh Giddey finished with weirdest stat line of NBA season

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has been a revelation this year, so much so that he is even putting up stat lines that few have seen before.

You may have had to do a double take if you saw the 19-year-old’s numbers in the box score on Sunday. In a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Giddey posted a double-double … but he did so without points. In fact, Giddey failed to score at all during the game, finishing with zero points, ten rebounds, and ten assists.

According to StatMuse, a player has not recorded a double-double without points since Norm Van Lier did it for the Cincinnati Royals back in 1971.

Josh Giddey with a stat line not seen in 50 years. 0 PTS

10 REB

10 AST He’s the first player with a double-double on zero points since Norm Van Lier in 1971. (Submitted by @StevieCozens) pic.twitter.com/0yCWnFJY06 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 27, 2021

Additionally, Giddey posted the first 0-10-10 game in NBA history (Van Lier’s stat line was zero points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists).

That's box scorigami!

per Bball-Ref that's the first 0-10-10 game in NBA history. https://t.co/gPc3EGVqUg pic.twitter.com/KErQtEEX05 — Todd Whitehead (@CrumpledJumper) December 27, 2021

Though his scoring fell short on Sunday, the Australian guard Giddey has proven that he can do a bit of everything for the Thunder. He is averaging 11.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists a game this season as Oklahoma City’s unquestioned starting shooting guard.

You never know quite what you’re going to get when the Thunder play. They posted another historic stat earlier this month, albeit an unflattering one.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) runs down the court against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports