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Thunder sign Isaiah Hartenstein to huge extension

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Nov 20, 2010; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder logo on a players shorts during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center. The Thunder defeated the Bucks 82-81. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder are betting big on continuity.

The Thunder have reportedly agreed to sign Isaiah Hartenstein to a new three-year contract that runs through to the 2028-29 season. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the deal is worth $75 million and includes a 15 percent trade kicker.

Per Charania, the pact also includes a rare mutual option that allows both parties to renegotiate heading into the contract’s final season.

The news is somewhat surprising, considering there was speculation on whether the Thunder would pick up Hartenstein’s $28.5 million team option for next season at all. OKC also drafted 7’3″ center Aday Mara with the 12th pick in Tuesday’s draft — a move some saw as insurance should the team move on from Hartenstein to save cap space.

Instead, the 2025 NBA champions locked him up to a longer but more cost-efficient deal. Hartenstein was a crucial part of the Thunder’s title run two seasons ago. He provided the size the team sorely lacked when it relied on Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams at center during the 2024 postseason.

Hartenstein has started in 99 of the 104 games he’s played as a member of the Thunder. He’s averaged 10.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in that span.

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