 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 12, 2022

Report: Ex-Timberwolves coach lands new job

June 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ryan Saunders looks ahead

Feb 28, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders looks on against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Saunders appears to be back in the league.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach is being added to the Denver Nuggets’ coaching staff, according to Shams Charania.

Saunders was in attendance at Denver’s training camp last year, which may have helped his chances of eventually joining the team.

Saunders is the son of the late Flip Saunders, who died in 2015 at the age of 60. Ryan, 36, coached the Timberwolves for parts of three seasons from 2018-2021. The team went 43-94 (.314) under him.

The Nuggets have a spot open on their coaching staff that was vacated when Jordi Fernandez left for an associate head coach role with the Sacramento Kings.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus