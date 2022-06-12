Report: Ex-Timberwolves coach lands new job

Ryan Saunders appears to be back in the league.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach is being added to the Denver Nuggets’ coaching staff, according to Shams Charania.

The Denver Nuggets are expected to add former Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders as an assistant coach on Michael Malone’s staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2022

Saunders was in attendance at Denver’s training camp last year, which may have helped his chances of eventually joining the team.

Michael Malone said he had Jordi Fernandez’s replacement in mind when we talked with him last week. He said the candidate had head coaching experience. Another note: Ryan Saunders was in attendance watching Nuggets training camp last year. https://t.co/UqlVoK4fXK — Katy Winge (@katywinge) June 12, 2022

Saunders is the son of the late Flip Saunders, who died in 2015 at the age of 60. Ryan, 36, coached the Timberwolves for parts of three seasons from 2018-2021. The team went 43-94 (.314) under him.

The Nuggets have a spot open on their coaching staff that was vacated when Jordi Fernandez left for an associate head coach role with the Sacramento Kings.