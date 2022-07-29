Timberwolves bring in ex-Rudy Gobert Jazz teammate

The Minnesota Timberwolves have just found their French connection.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the Wolves have signed veteran forward Eric Paschall to a one-year deal. Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minnesota adds that Paschall will receive a two-way contract from the team.

The 25-year-old Paschall is a tremendous value on a two-way deal. While he only played less than 13 minutes per game last season, Paschall is a versatile frontcourt piece who shot 48.5 percent from the floor and a career-high 37.0 percent from three. Paschall was also teammates last year on the Utah Jazz with newly-acquired Wolves center Rudy Gobert, meaning that he should help ease Gobert’s transition to Minnesota.

Ever since trading for Gobert, the Wolves have really been talking up their chances for next year. With some nice peripheral adds like Paschall, Kyle Anderson, Austin Rivers, and Bryn Forbes as well, they definitely have a shot to make some noise.