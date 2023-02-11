Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason

Rich Paul and Klutch Sports have landed another one.

Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan in Portland reports this week that Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has moved to Klutch Sports. Grant, who is in the final year of his contract, will be represented by Klutch during his free agent negotiations this summer.

The 28-year-old Grant, who was previously represented by Mike Kneisley of Imperative Sports Consultants, will be a highly sought-after free agent. He is averaging 20.8 points per contest as a secondary option for the Blazers this season and is hitting on 48.4 percent of his shot attempts and a career-high 40.6 percent of his threes. On top of that, Grant plays superb defense as a 6-foot-8 combo forward with a 7-foot-2 wingspan.

Grant’s move to Klutch will likely spark rumors that he could end up signing with a Klutch stronghold like the Los Angeles Lakers or even the Utah Jazz. He also becomes the latest notable name in the Western Conference to land with Paul’s agency.