Trae Young got ejected before playing a single minute for the Wizards

Trae Young hilariously got his first ejection with the Washington Wizards before even playing a single minute for his new team.

The Wizards’ midseason addition got tossed from Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets during an altercation that occurred in the third quarter at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rockets forward Tari Eason shoved Wizards rookie Jamir Watkins to the ground, leading the two to exchange words.

Young, who was in street clothes on the Wizards’ bench, berated referee Jacyn Goble for not calling an initial foul on Eason. The 4-time All-Star followed Goble onto the court, earning him an automatic ejection.

Eason and Watkins were each assessed one technical foul for their verbal spat. Eason got another one for his shove of Watkins, which also got him tossed from the game.

Young’s flare-up may have been his way of showing his new teammates that he has their backs during tense and physical moments, such as the one that happened on Monday night. In the process, Young potentially became the first player in history to get ejected before even making his NBA debut with a team.

The ejection comes just days before Young is slated to make his debut in a Wizards uniform.

