Report: Ty Lawson banned for life from Chinese Basketball Association over social media post

Ty Lawson’s Chinese Basketball Association career is reportedly over thanks to a social media post.

Lawson’s team, Fujian Sturgeons, said in a statement on Saturday that Lawson had been dropped by the team over “inappropriate comments” on social media, according to ESPN.

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reported that Lawson was banned for life by the CBA over a pair of Instagram posts, including a photo of Lawson in a sexual pose with a woman.

Lawson spent eight seasons in the NBA after Minnesota picked him 18th overall in 2009. The former North Carolina standout averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 assists per game, mostly with the Denver Nuggets. He’s still just 32, so he likely has more basketball in him. That said, he hasn’t received any notable NBA interest in over two years.