Tyler Herro says he suffered injury on Amen Thompson throwdown

Tyler Herro managed to avoid a suspension for his role in Sunday’s on-court altercation against the Houston Rockets, but he apparently didn’t walk away entirely unscathed.

The Miami Heat guard Herro got thrown down by Rockets forward Amen Thompson during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, sparking a big fight (video here). Six players and coaches were ejected from the game as a result of the incident.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Herro revealed that he suffered an injury (albeit a minor one) as a result of Thompson’s throwdown. Herro said that he sustained a small bruise on his right hip, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The 24-year-old Herro was indeed thrown onto his right hip by Thompson but managed to pop right back up afterwards. The injury doesn’t really seem to be any sort of issue whatsoever as Herro is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday’s game against New Orleans.

Herro, who is currently having a career year with 24.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on 48/41/84 shooting splits, ended up getting fined $25,000 by the NBA for his role in the fracas. Almost everyone else involved got harsher punishments however, including Thompson, who received a multiple-game suspension.