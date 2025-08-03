Tyrese Haliburton taunted Knicks fans at SummerSlam

Tyrese Haliburton is the new enemy of New York Knicks fans, and he lived it up at WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday.

SummerSlam is being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., just outside of New York. Not coincidentally, the Indiana Pacers guard got a very chilly reaction when introduced at the event.

Haliburton was well aware of what was coming. He rubbed his hands together eagerly as he was being introduced, and could be seen urging the crowd on and saying “I love you too!” in response to the booing.

Haliburton earned himself the eternal enmity of Knicks fans in the 2025 playoffs, as he authored the signature moment of the Eastern Conference Finals in Indiana’s Game 1 comeback win. The fact that he pulled out the infamous Reggie Miller celebration only cemented his legacy.

Trae Young, another hated figure among Knicks fans, pulled a similar move — with similar results — four years ago.

It has been a big week for Haliburton, who just got engaged. Now he is getting booed at SummerSlam and enjoying every second of it.