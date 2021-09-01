Tyrese Maxey wants to stay with Sixers despite recent report

Tyrese Maxey is apparently content with staying right where he is regardless of what happens with teammate Ben Simmons.

Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported Wednesday that the Philadelphia 76ers guard Maxey is excited for the coming year with the Sixers. The report adds that Maxey’s agent Rich Paul does not want him out of Philly and that the situation with Simmons, whom Paul also represents, is totally separate.

Dumas is walking back what he reported earlier this week, saying that Paul supposedly wanted both of his clients off the Sixers. Dumas had even said that Paul cancelled some of Maxey’s scheduled appearances at local Philadelphia community events.

Whatever the reason for the reversal, this is definitely good news for the Sixers. Maxey is only 20 years old and impressed many as a rookie last season, even getting some run during the playoffs. But good news for the Sixers has otherwise been few and far between lately.