Video: Udonis Haslem had a brutal time pronouncing Zaccharie Risacher’s name

Zaccharie Risacher was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but that is not enough for Udonis Haslem to have any idea how to pronounce his name.

Haslem butchered Risacher’s name during a segment on ESPN’s “NBA Today” on Thursday. The longtime Miami Heat player tried to mention Trae Young as one of his players to watch during the upcoming NBA season, but in trying to discuss the core of players surrounding Young in Atlanta, he completely stumbled on Risacher’s name.

“You got your young core in Jalen Johnson and Rosh — Rosh Hashanah, however you say his name. Excuse me, I’m sorry,” Haslem said.

Zach Rosh Hashanah??!!



Zach Rosh Hashanah??!!

Haslem finally settled on something approximating Risacher, though it still wasn’t quite accurate. The rest of the crew was chuckling at the analyst’s troubles, and likely knew immediately that this was going to be a viral moment.

Haslem is not the first person to completely stumble over a player name on live television. He’s probably the first to accidentally call someone the Jewish New Year instead, though.

Risacher averaged 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in his first NBA season and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting. It’s a name Haslem and everyone else should probably know how to pronounce going forward.