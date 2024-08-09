USA Basketball making major lineup change for gold medal game vs. France

Team USA is bringing in the heavy hitters for Saturday’s gold medal game.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the U.S. is planning to move Kevin Durant into the starting lineup for the Olympic men’s basketball final against host nation France on Saturday. Jrue Holiday will move to the bench in order to make room for Durant, Charania adds.

Holiday has been Team USA’s starter on the wing for all but two games of Olympic play (with Jayson Tatum entering the starting lineup for those two games). Durant, who is USA Basketball’s all-time leading Olympic scorer, is indeed the best overall option at that spot. But Durant has been coming off the bench throughout the Paris Games as he works back from a calf injury that cost him virtually all of Team USA’s training camp and exhibitions.

The big starting lineup change comes after Team USA was very nearly upset by Serbia in the Olympic semifinal round on Thursday, only escaping defeat thanks to the heroics of Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid as well as a major mistake late by Serbia. With the 6-foot-11 Durant now entering the starting five in place of the 6-foot-4 Holiday, Team USA will have more length and offensive firepower to throw at the Victor Wembanyama-led French side. United States head coach Steve Kerr faced widespread criticism over his gameplan against Serbia and will now change things up as he looks to deliver a fifth straight Olympic basketball gold medal for Team USA.