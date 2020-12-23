Vanessa Bryant’s mother Sofia Laine explains why she filed lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant and her mother Sofia Laine have been wrapped up in an ugly legal war in recent months, and Laine insists she never wanted it to come to this.

Laine filed a lawsuit against Vanessa last week claiming Vanessa and her late husband, Kobe Bryant, promised to take care of Laine financially for the rest of her life. Laine claimed she was a nanny for Vanessa and Kobe and was “forced” to work around the clock for 18 years without receiving proper meals or breaks. She says she was never compensated for her work.

Bryant responded with a lengthy statement on Instagram accusing her mother of extortion. She said she offered to provide her mother with monthly support for the rest of her life but the offer “wasn’t good enough.” She claims Laine then contacted her through intermediaries and demanded $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV.

Rather than simply letting the lawsuit play out, Laine then issued another response to the extortion allegation. She put out a statement that was obtained by TMZ.

“For starters, I would like to state that I do not enjoy airing our family grievances in the public,” Laine said. “Although I filed a lawsuit, I did not make any public comments and was hoping for the court process to run its course without the publicity, as hurtful as it is. I did not want this and do not want this.

“All I wanted is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements. Why would she do this to her own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit. I am nearly 70 years old, my health is deteriorating, and my own daughter is dong this to me?”

Laine was living with the Bryant family after the death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant. However, they had a falling out, and Laine claimed Vanessa kicked her mother out of the home and demanded Laine return a car Vanessa had given her. Bryant fired back with a scathing statement and said she and Kobe had supported Laine for 20 years and that she had continued to do so.

Vanessa and her three daughters continue to grieve the deaths of Kobe and Gigi, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif. Vanessa is also suing the helicopter company over the deaths.