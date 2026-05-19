Victor Wembanyama pulled a cold move in the final seconds of Game 1

Victor Wembanyama took a second to appreciate the masterpiece he helped sculpt for the San Antonio Spurs to open the Western Conference Finals.

With the Spurs leading 120-114 in the final 20 seconds of double overtime, Wemby swallowed up a shot at the rim from Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Jalen Williams . Wembanyama kept the ball in bounds in a moment that sucked the air right out of Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Thunder fouled to stop the clock, giving Wembanyama enough time to pose right in front of the Spurs bench as his teammates sang him praises as if he were just crowned the new king of the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama striking a pose in front of the Spurs bench



This is amazing pic.twitter.com/dVFa97WcCU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 19, 2026

Here’s the whole play leading up to the moment.

WEMBY DAGGER BLOCK



HE SAYS "I TOLD YOU" pic.twitter.com/1yLtXUJ83G — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) May 19, 2026

Wembanyama had every reason to feel proud of his handiwork in Game 1. He scored 41 points and grabbed 24 rebounds on 14/25 shooting in a 122-115 double overtime victory.

While the historic stat line was impressive, some of Wemby’s absurd feats in the contest couldn’t be captured by the numbers. Chief among them was his 30-foot pull-up three-pointer from the logo with his team down by three in overtime.

WEMBY FROM THE LOGO pic.twitter.com/IdqFWnd3O5 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 19, 2026

Thunder fans must have been flashing back to Steph Curry burning them from the same spot a decade ago. Except this time it was a 7’5″ behemoth doing it to them in the Western Conference Finals.