Video: Alex Caruso suffers injury after banging head on floor

Alex Caruso left Friday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Indiana Pacers game after suffering a scary injury.

Caruso was dribbling down the court with the ball in the second quarter and lost possession. He slipped as he went for the ball, crashed into Jeremy Lamb, and hit his head on the floor.

Prayers up for Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/GQdh0IwlqJ — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) March 13, 2021

Here’s another look at the injury:

Alex Caruso has been ruled out tonight with a head contusion following this collision. Prayers up pic.twitter.com/P3c5MVEhUv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2021

Caruso ended up leaving the game with what was termed a head contusion.

The Lakers guard was just returning from neck spasms too and now is adding this to the list. Caruso had four points, two rebounds and an assist prior to leaving the game. The fan-favorite entered the game averaging 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.