Video: Giannis Antetoukounmpo gives brother Kostas nice champion’s welcome home

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave his brother, Kostas, a nice champion’s welcome home.

Kostas Antetokounmpo was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, who won the NBA championship on Sunday. Kostas was representing the Greek flag throughout the championship ceremony after Game 6.

Kostas returned home to Greece and had all sorts of love from his family. Giannis shared a video on Instagram of the horns he sounded and great welcome they gave Kostas at the airport in Athens.

That was beautiful to see.

There was some thought that Giannis might be a tad jealous of his brother for being the first in the family to win an NBA championship, but based on that video, Giannis seems nothing but happy for his brother. Someone needs to show the video to JaVale McGee.