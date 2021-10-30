Video: James Harden had hilarious reaction to reporter who said word ‘club’

James Harden is apparently so fond of the club that he is starting to have an almost Pavlovian response to hearing the word.

After his Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers on Friday, the ex-MVP was asked how cool it was for teammate LaMarcus Aldridge to have joined the 20,000-point club that night. Harden’s eyes momentarily lit up when he heard the word “club,” only to let out a disappointed “oh” when he found out what the reporter was actually talking about. Check out the funny video.

With 21 points on Friday, Aldridge surpassed the 20,000-point mark for his NBA career. Both Harden and fellow Nets teammate Kevin Durant have also reached that mark as well. That was the club the reporter was referring to, not a literal nightclub.

Of course, Harden is one of the NBA’s biggest and most notorious club enthusiasts. After all, he once even got his jersey retired at one, so this reaction from Harden is probably not all that shocking.

Photo: Feb 16, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports