Video: Rajon Rondo apparently still hates Dallas

Virtually no one is left on the Dallas Mavericks from Rajon Rondo’s tenure there except for owner Mark Cuban. But Rondo is still apparently not too fond of them.

Rondo’s Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Mavs in overtime on Wednesday on a game-winning three-pointer by rookie Austin Reaves with 0.9 seconds remaining. After Reaves hit the basket, video showed Rondo leaving the bench area and waving goodbye to the Dallas crowd.

Rondo did not play in the game and has not seen the court since Nov. 30. But he still appears to bask in defeating the Mavs after his notorious stint with them in the 2014-15 season. Rondo once said that he almost retired after that season because of how bad things were for him in Dallas.

If Rondo still hates Dallas, the feeling is pretty clearly mutual. After all, Rondo remains banned from one establishment in the city.