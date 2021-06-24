Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue.

Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place.

A patron noticed the funny oddity and shared a photo on social media that went viral.

What do all three men have in common? They are all current or former NBA players who had terrible tenures with the Mavericks.

“They could crawl here on hands and knees from whatever city they’re living in and beg, and we still wouldn’t let them inside,” Shenaniganz co-owner Parker Coddington told WFAA.

Jordan agreed to sign with the team as a free agent in 2015 before notoriously backing out. Lamar Odom was reportedly on drugs during a disastrous 2011-2012 stint with Dallas. He also had a terrible experience with Mark Cuban. Rondo also had a disastrous stint with the Mavs in 2014-2015 and was asked to leave the team.

Coddington also told WFAA that Mark Cuban is not safe if he doesn’t improve the team. Those are some high stakes for the Mavericks owner.

You have to love the dedication of these hardcore fans. Much like many true fans, they do not let go of grudges easily.