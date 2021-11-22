 Skip to main content
Video: Russell Westbrook was ready to fight Pistons

November 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart weren’t the only players to receive discipline for their incident during Sunday’s Detroit Pistons-Los Angeles Lakers game. Russell Westbrook did too.

While James and Stewart were both ejected for James’ blow to Stewart’s face that sparked Stewart to go nuts, Westbrook got assessed a technical foul as well.

Westbrook was the first player to run to the pile after James’ shot at Stewart. Video also showed Westbrook raising his fists and getting in a fighting stance a few times:

Some joked about Westbrook’s fighting stance and compared him to the Notre Dame mascot:

James and Stewart are almost certainly headed to discipline from the NBA. But don’t be surprised if Westbrook is included when the punishment is handed out. If he does, you’ll know exactly why.

