Video shows NBA players Ivica Zubac, Dario Saric in bar fight

NBA players Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric had an eventful night after representing Croatia in the 2024 FIBA men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments on Sunday.

Croatia failed to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris after losing 80-69 to Greece in Piraeus, Greece. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Greece with 23 points and had an emotional reaction to helping his home country secure a spot in Paris.

Following Croatia’s loss, Zubac, Saric and some of their teammates went to the Bolivar Beach Bar nightclub near Athens. TMZ obtained a video that showed Zubac in a physical altercation with another man as several people were trying to pull him away. Saric appeared to try to help Zubac but was shoved away by security staffers.

Saric was put in a chokehold and taken to the ground during the scuffle by a man who appeared to be security. Zubac, Saric and others were eventually directed toward the exit. You can see the video:

It is unclear what led to the altercation, as witnesses told TMZ the fight started quickly. It does not appear police were called to the scene.

Zubac and Saric are Croatia’s two most recognizable players. Zubac, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the losing effort. Saric, who recently signed with a Western Conference team, had 14 points and 12 rebounds.