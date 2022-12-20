 Skip to main content
Video: Thunder mascot scares the crap out of reporter Brooke Olzendam

December 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
The Oklahoma City Thunder mascot delivered quite a scare on Monday night.

Rumble the Bison snuck up behind Portland Trail Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam prior to Monday’s game between the Blazers and Thunder in OKC. Olzendam had no idea Rumble was behind her. When she finally realized it, she freaked out. It was amazing.

Olzendam responded on Twitter, saying “A tradition unlike any other.”

Rumble has gotten Olzendam before, though not quite as well as this time.

Well done, Rumble.

Brooke OlzendamMascots
