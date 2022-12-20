Video: Thunder mascot scares the crap out of reporter Brooke Olzendam
The Oklahoma City Thunder mascot delivered quite a scare on Monday night.
Rumble the Bison snuck up behind Portland Trail Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam prior to Monday’s game between the Blazers and Thunder in OKC. Olzendam had no idea Rumble was behind her. When she finally realized it, she freaked out. It was amazing.
👁️👄👁️#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Ea2LUM7s1t
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 20, 2022
Olzendam responded on Twitter, saying “A tradition unlike any other.”
A tradition unlike any other. 🤣 @rumblethebison https://t.co/NMKochqdqD
— Brooke Olzendam (@brookeolzendam) December 20, 2022
Rumble has gotten Olzendam before, though not quite as well as this time.
Mood: pic.twitter.com/HAQbAphmfo
— Rumble the Bison (@rumblethebison) March 23, 2019
Well done, Rumble.