Video: Thunder mascot scares the crap out of reporter Brooke Olzendam

The Oklahoma City Thunder mascot delivered quite a scare on Monday night.

Rumble the Bison snuck up behind Portland Trail Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam prior to Monday’s game between the Blazers and Thunder in OKC. Olzendam had no idea Rumble was behind her. When she finally realized it, she freaked out. It was amazing.

Olzendam responded on Twitter, saying “A tradition unlike any other.”

Rumble has gotten Olzendam before, though not quite as well as this time.

Well done, Rumble.