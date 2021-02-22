Warriors’ Kent Bazemore stands up for Draymond Green after costly blunder

Draymond Green cost the Golden State Warriors a win over the weekend, but his teammates are standing by him despite the gaffe.

The former Defensive Player of the Year was ejected from Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter. With the Warriors up just two points, Green was whistled for two technical fouls after arguing a jump-ball call. Hornets guard Terry Rozier hit the two resulting free throws to tie the score at 100 and then won the game with a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer.

After the game, Warriors swingman Kent Bazemore defended Green on Twitter. Bazemore emphasized Green’s leadership and his three championship rings, adding that the team still had his back.

A leader puts everything on the line for his team. We wouldn’t be us without him either. Boy got three rings. We will pick you up bro! @Money23Green #Since12 — Baze (@24Bazemore) February 21, 2021

Warriors big man Eric Paschall also expressed similar support for Green.

“He said it was his fault. He took ownership,” said Paschall, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “We still rocking with Dray no matter what. S— happens in the NBA. Learn from it.”

Green is one of the most fiery players in the NBA and regularly ranks among the league leaders in technical fouls. While his loud and emotional approach can make for good leadership, it can also backfire spectacularly, as we saw on Saturday night. After all, many of us still remember the most infamous time Green’s antics cost the Warriors a victory.