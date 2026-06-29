Warriors re-sign veteran center to $40 million extension

The Golden State Warriors are active already ahead of NBA free agency, and they just agreed to a massive $40 million extension on Monday.

Free agent center Kristaps Porzingis agreed to a two-year deal worth $40 million to return to Golden State, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Warriors were eligible to reach an extension with Porzingis ahead of the veteran center hitting the open market on Tuesday night. The deal, according to @BobbyMarks42, likely prohibits Golden State from using the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception. https://t.co/5KCyRL7nnE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Porzingis has bounced around quite a bit in recent years. He was selected at No. 4 overall in 2015 by the New York Knicks . He then spent three seasons in New York and three years in Dallas before spending time with the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics , where he was part of the NBA title team.

Porzingis was then traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal , and the Warriors acquired him in a trade that sent Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Hawks at the most recent trade deadline.

However, Kristaps Porzingis played just 15 games for the Warriors, averaging 16.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds.

Draymond Green opted out of his deal on Monday, and reports surfaced that Golden State is trying to pair Anthony Davis and LeBron James together with Stephen Curry , so there is a lot of movement in the Bay Area.