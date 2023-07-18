 Skip to main content
Stephen Curry responds to Sabrina Ionescu’s 3-point challenge

July 17, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Steph Curry in his Warriors uniform

Mar 5, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is unequivocally the greatest three-point shooter of all time. But this past week, it was WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu who garnered universal praise for her outside stroke.

The New York Liberty guard participated in the three-point contest held during WNBA All-Star festivities on Friday. Ionescu scored a scorching 37 points in the shootout, which is the highest mark in both NBA and WNBA history.

Just hours after etching her name in the history books, Ionescu issued a challenge to Curry with a 2-word tweet.

“Shoot out??” Ionescu playfully asked the Golden State Warriors star on Twitter.

It didn’t take long for Curry to respond. During his Monday appearance on NBA Today, Malika Andrews asked the 2-time MVP whether he preferred winning a golf tournament or winning a three-point contest.

Curry, who’s fresh off sealing a golf title at the American Century Championship, vocalized that he’s now gunning for Ionescu’s record.

“Now, I’ve got to go after Sabrina’s record. I’ve got something to shoot for now that she went crazy with 37 points in their All-Star Weekend. So, I guess we’ve got to settle that one for sure, who’s the better three-point contest shooter,” Curry answered.

Curry has two NBA three-point contest trophies to his name, winning in 2015 and 2021. The Warriors star also owns the NBA record set in 2021 when he went off for 31 points.

Expect Curry to come out extra motivated to reclaim his the three-point contest crown next season.

Sabrina IonescuStephen Curry
