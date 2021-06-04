Video: LeBron James does not shake hands with Suns after playoff loss

LeBron James lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the first time ever, and he was in no mood for sportsmanship afterwards.

James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost at home 113-100 to the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs on Thursday night. They got down early and were never able to fully come back in the game, especially without Anthony Davis.

James remained in the game until being subbed out with 30.6 seconds left and his team down by 13. When the game went final, he headed to the locker room in Staples Center. Several other Lakers players remained on the floor to congratulate their opponents on the series win.

A quick exit for Lakers’ LeBron James after Game 6 loss. No handshakes on the court w/ the Suns pic.twitter.com/hv7S60KHRk — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 4, 2021

Lebron didn’t even shake hands post game He must be in a rush to get to Cancun pic.twitter.com/wSbNmXFwOs — marcus smart stan (@marcussmartsta1) June 4, 2021

Marc Gasol, Markieff Morris, Anthony Davis, Alex Caruso and assistant coach Jason Kidd were among some of the Lakers who stuck around to congratulate the Suns. But not LeBron.

James is close friends with Chris Paul and a big supporter of Devin Booker. It wouldn’t have taken much effort to stick around and congratulate them on the huge series win. But that’s just not what James does. He didn’t stick around for the end of the Game 5 loss.

James has been a poor sport since the beginning of his career, and he remains one through the end of it.