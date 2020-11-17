Wizards GM offers update on Bradley Beal trade situation

Trade season in the NBA is off and running, and there have once again been some rumblings that Bradley Beal could be on the market. The Washington Wizards say that was never the case and the situation remains unchanged.

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard was asked about a potential Beal trade in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday. He once again reiterated that the star guard is not on the block.

“Bradley Beal’s not going anywhere,” Sheppard said, via Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The Wizards have consistently shown an unwillingness to trade Beal, and that would probably only change if he wants out. One recent report even claimed Washington is not willing to trade Beal for a top-two pick in the upcoming draft.

Beal is under contract with Washington through the 2021-22 season. The Wizards have said all along that their goal is to sign the two-time All-Star to an extension, not trade him. Of course, NBA stars force trades all the time, so there wouldn’t be a whole lot Washington could do if Beal decided he wants out.

We know of at least one top team that has expressed interest in trading for Beal, who averaged a career-high 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game last season. If the Wizards do decide to make him available, there will be no shortage of suitors.