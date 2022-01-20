Wizards upset with David Vanterpool for committing interference

The Washington Wizards were upset with David Vanterpool for committing interference during Wednesday’s game and getting away with it.

During the fourth quarter of the Brooklyn Nets’ 119-118 win over the Wizards, Vanterpool interfered with a pass thrown by the Wizards and helped created a turnover (video here).

Vanterpool’s move was as illegal as it gets, but the refs missed it.

Wizards acting head coach Joseph Blair said he was in “utter disbelief” over the play and lack of a call.

Wizards acting head coach on the Nets assistant interfering on a 4th quarter play: “My reaction was utter disbelief… I’ve never seen anything like that.” — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 20, 2022

Kyle Kuzma called it “horses—.”

The officials missed the play live and are unable by rule to review such a play. That’s how Vanterpool was able to get away with it.

Here is the pool report from tonight’s officiating crew regarding the Nets coach deflecting the ball in the 4th quarter: pic.twitter.com/JUlYhSBkKv — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 20, 2022

It’s unfortunate the Wizards were on the wrong end on the play and that the refs were unable to correct it. Vanterpool seems to be bringing back the old school player-coach role.