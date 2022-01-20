 Skip to main content
Wizards upset with David Vanterpool for committing interference

January 19, 2022
by Larry Brown

David Vanterpool reaches in

The Washington Wizards were upset with David Vanterpool for committing interference during Wednesday’s game and getting away with it.

During the fourth quarter of the Brooklyn Nets’ 119-118 win over the Wizards, Vanterpool interfered with a pass thrown by the Wizards and helped created a turnover (video here).

Vanterpool’s move was as illegal as it gets, but the refs missed it.

Wizards acting head coach Joseph Blair said he was in “utter disbelief” over the play and lack of a call.

Kyle Kuzma called it “horses—.”

The officials missed the play live and are unable by rule to review such a play. That’s how Vanterpool was able to get away with it.

It’s unfortunate the Wizards were on the wrong end on the play and that the refs were unable to correct it. Vanterpool seems to be bringing back the old school player-coach role.

