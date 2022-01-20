Nets coach David Vanterpool got away with illegal move during game

One Brooklyn Nets coach got away with an illegal move during Wednesday’s 1-point win over the Washington Wizards.

During the fourth quarter of the Nets-Wizards game, Nets assistant David Vanterpool caused a turnover by reaching towards the court and deflecting a pass.

Spencer Dinwiddie was passing the ball to Kyle Kuzma in the corner when Vanterpool reached out his arm to deflect the pass.

The Nets coach deflected this pass from Spencer Dinwiddie to Kyle Kuzma. It resulted in a turnover. Refs completely missed it and Wizards lost by 1…😬pic.twitter.com/jUz8ONvRMw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 20, 2022

Yes, that is a coach from the sidelines who interfered with the play and got away with it. The refs completely missed it.

The Nets got a turnover on the play and won the game 119-118.

Kuzma was understandably ticked off after the game and called it “horses—” (profanity edited by LBS).

Maybe this is what Damian Lillard loved about Vanterpool: his desire to do anything to win.