Zion Williamson goes viral over classy gesture for New Orleans attack victims

Zion Williamson is facing an uncertain future on the New Orleans Pelicans, but that is not stopping him from continuing to show out for the city.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported Friday that the Pelicans star Williamson is donating $100,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Tragedy fund. The donation comes in the wake of a suspected domestic terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during the early morning of New Year’s Day.

“As a father, son and someone who loves the community, this hit me hard,” Williamson was quoted as saying. “This isn’t just about money but standing together and making sure no one feels alone.”

On New Year’s Day this past Wednesday, a man in a pickup truck intentionally drove into a crowd gathered on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring at least 35 others. The driver was then shot and killed when he attempted to engage in a gunfight with responding police officers.

As for Williamson, he is a homegrown two-time All-Star who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Pelicans in 2019. He has struggled with conditioning and durability throughout his career (including a hamstring issue this season that has kept him out since November) and is now facing trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. But Williamson has always carried himself with class throughout his time in New Orleans, and that has continued this week with his generous donation to the victims of the city’s recent tragedy.